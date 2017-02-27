Clever Teens More Likely To Smoke Weed, Says Study

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
According to reports, a study has found that teenagers with "curious minds" are more likely to experiment with the drug.
Clever teenagers are more likely to drink and smoke weed, says new research.
As The Telegraph reports, a nine year study - conducted by University College London (UCL) and published in the BMJ Open journal - has found that high achieving students are more likely to experiment with drink and cannabis.
Examining the stats for over 6,059 young people from 838 state and 52 public schools across England, the study also concluded that clever children were more likely to smoke cannabis than normal cigarettes, and during their late teenage years were more than twice as likely to drink alcohol regularly and persistently than those who were not as clever.
According to the outlet, researchers at UCL said: "High childhood academic at age 11 is associated with a reduced risk of cigarette smoking but an increased risk of drinking alcohol regularly and cannabis use".
They continued: "These associations persist into early adulthood, providing evidence against the hypothesis that high academic ability is associated with temporary 'experimentation' with substance use."
However, Dr James Williams at UCL Medical School said there has been a general downward trend in smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol among teenagers on the whole.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook