WATCH: This Clever Kitty Uses Its Cat Flap In The Most Annoying Way Ever...

Anyone who owns cats knows they just love getting the better of you.

Whether they're knocking over your drink or jumping up on the kitchen counter, cats pretty much do what they want, when they want, and how they want.

But, this video posted by Reddit user, RespectMyAuthoriteh, proves just how clever and defiant cats can be.

Despite the kitty in question being built a cat flap to use at its leisure, it somehow can't help but show their owner who's boss by opening the door like a human anyway. Plus, it's not breaking the rules if it still uses the cat flap is it?

Watch the pragmatic puss in action below:

Touché kitty. Touché.