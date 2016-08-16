WATCH: This Clever Kitty Uses Its Cat Flap In The Most Annoying Way Ever...

16th August 2016, 16:22

The video, posted by a Reddit user, is proof that cats know they're better than all of us.

Cat in cat flap stock image

Anyone who owns cats knows they just love getting the better of you. 

Whether they're knocking over your drink or jumping up on the kitchen counter, cats pretty much do what they want, when they want, and how they want.

But, this video posted by Reddit user, RespectMyAuthoriteh, proves just how clever and defiant cats can be. 

Despite the kitty in question being built a cat flap to use at its leisure, it somehow can't help but show their owner who's boss by opening the door like a human anyway. Plus, it's not breaking the rules if it still uses the cat flap is it?

Watch the pragmatic puss in action below:

"Okay, I think I proved my point."

Touché kitty. Touché.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS