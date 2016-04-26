Doggone Crazy? A Cinema Is Hosting Its First Ever Screening For Dogs

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
There's a very special screening taking place for dogs and their less furry friends.
Forget dog cafes and restaurants, Picturehouse Central is hosting its first dog-friendly screening.
Man's best friend and their owners are invited to a showing of Laurie Anderson's Heart Of A Dog, which will be preceded by an introductory Q&A.
The film - which has been given a certificate 15 - is inspired by the love and affection Anderson had for her pet rat terrier, Lolabelle, who died in 2011.
Watch the official trailer for Heart Of a Dog below:
Dogs (and their owners) are welcomed on a first-come-first-served basis, but must book a ticket before emailing the Picturehouse at central@picturehouses.co.uk with their booking reference number and the name and description of their dog.
However, the cinema adds that "humans without dogs" are also welcome.
Visit picturehouses.com for full information on how to get tickets.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook