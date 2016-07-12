Cillit Bang Are Replacing Barry Scott "For Now" And People Aren't Happy About It...

12th July 2016, 12:34

The cleaning brand have replaced the loud-voiced Barry with "The Mechanic".

Barry Scott from Cillit Bang Image Still

Cillit Bang have replaced their much-loved character Barry Scott, and people aren't too happy about it. 

The cleaning brand announced the news in a tribute mash-up video, below, where they explained they're "saying farewell" to our favourite shouty TV ad character "for now".

Naturally, the nation is absolutely gutted to see the legend disappear, and Twitter has pretty much started mourning him already.

See some of the best responses below:

And just in case you're wondering who Barry's been replaced by, meet "The Mechanic", who couldn't be further from him in this Footloose-inspired vid:

The brand have strongly hinted they're only saying goodbye to Baz for the short term, so it's likely they'll do exactly what Go Compare did and bring him back after a short campaign. 

Still doesn't make it any easier though, does it?

Picture: YouTube/Cillit Bang UK

