Cillit Bang Are Replacing Barry Scott "For Now" And People Aren't Happy About It...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The cleaning brand have replaced the loud-voiced Barry with "The Mechanic".
Cillit Bang have replaced their much-loved character Barry Scott, and people aren't too happy about it.
The cleaning brand announced the news in a tribute mash-up video, below, where they explained they're "saying farewell" to our favourite shouty TV ad character "for now".
Naturally, the nation is absolutely gutted to see the legend disappear, and Twitter has pretty much started mourning him already.
See some of the best responses below:
Cillit Bang has gotten rid of Barry Scott?— Chloe Adams ;; (@addamschloe) July 12, 2016
BANG, and my appreciation for the brand is gone.
"HI, I'M BARRY SCOTT!" - Barry Scott, 2008 #RIP— Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) July 12, 2016
Barry Scott left #CillitBang see this is what happens when we leave the EU— Ollie Bird (@olliebirdy) July 12, 2016
2016 has been miserable, Barry Scott gone. Gutted is an understatement.— Marcus Rutter (@MarcusRutter26) July 12, 2016
@SamHomewood don't you mean, BARRY SCOTT!!! He shouts everything.— Ryan Oades (@RYOADES1) July 12, 2016
No way Barry Scott has left Cillit Bang adverts! Swear I'm entering depression, needed such a man like him in my life— BradRT (@BrxdRT) July 12, 2016
And just in case you're wondering who Barry's been replaced by, meet "The Mechanic", who couldn't be further from him in this Footloose-inspired vid:
The brand have strongly hinted they're only saying goodbye to Baz for the short term, so it's likely they'll do exactly what Go Compare did and bring him back after a short campaign.
Still doesn't make it any easier though, does it?
Picture: YouTube/Cillit Bang UK
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook