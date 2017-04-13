The Chicken Connoisseur Has Scored A Book Deal...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
According to reports, the brains behind The Pengest Munch is going to make it to print.
The Chicken Connoisseur has reportedly scored a book deal, so we can all just go home now.
Elijah Quashie who rose to fame for his viral YouTube channel which rates the humble chicken shop, is now releasing a book which lists the best poultry-based eateries Britain.
As The Independent reports, The Pengest Munch: In Search of the Nation’s 50 Favourite Chicken Establishments will compile the best in the country.
And because "man ain't really left London to check for decent munch," he's calling on his regional fans to vote for their favourite places to eat outside of the capital.
He may not have left London, but Quashie has been to New York to sample their chicken shops:
Hero.
According to The Bookseller, The Pengest Munch: In Search of the Nation’s 50 Favourite Chicken Establishments by the Chicken Connoisseur, from Tim Bates and Laura McNeill at Peters Fraser + Dunlopwill be released on 5 October 2017.
Photo: YouTube/Chicken Connoisseur
