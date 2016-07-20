Watch The Horrifying Moment A Driver Crashed Into A Police Car While Playing Pokémon Go

The video was posted by the Baltimore Police Department on Twitter to warn others about the perils of playing the game while driving.

Video Released By Baltimore Police Of Pokemon Go D

Baltimore Police have released footage which sees a Pokémon Go  player drive straight into a squad car.

The U.S police department posted the video on their official Twitter page, with the caption: "#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe”

Watch their video below:

As the driver steps out of the car, he can be heard saying, "That's what I get for playing a dumb ass game," and - in this instance - we couldn't agree with him more.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Go  is also believed to have claimed its first death after an 18-year-old, named as Lopez de Leo,  was reportedly shot dead in Guatemala after trespassing on private property with his friend.

According to La Prensa : "De Leon died at the scene while his playmate, Daniel Moses Picen, 17, was injured and was taken to hospital".


