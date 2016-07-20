Watch The Horrifying Moment A Driver Crashed Into A Police Car While Playing Pokémon Go

Baltimore Police have released footage which sees a Pokémon Go player drive straight into a squad car.

The U.S police department posted the video on their official Twitter page, with the caption: "#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe”

Watch their video below:

#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe pic.twitter.com/kOTfbTcILo — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 19, 2016

As the driver steps out of the car, he can be heard saying, "That's what I get for playing a dumb ass game," and - in this instance - we couldn't agree with him more.

Elsewhere, Pokémon Go is also believed to have claimed its first death after an 18-year-old, named as Lopez de Leo, was reportedly shot dead in Guatemala after trespassing on private property with his friend.

According to La Prensa : "De Leon died at the scene while his playmate, Daniel Moses Picen, 17, was injured and was taken to hospital".



