Watch The Horrifying Moment A Driver Crashed Into A Police Car While Playing Pokémon Go

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The video was posted by the Baltimore Police Department on Twitter to warn others about the perils of playing the game while driving.
Baltimore Police have released footage which sees a Pokémon Go player drive straight into a squad car.
The U.S police department posted the video on their official Twitter page, with the caption: "#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe”
Watch their video below:
#PokemonGO is not all fun and games. Here is a video of a distracted driver who struck one of our cars. #PlaySafe pic.twitter.com/kOTfbTcILo— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 19, 2016
As the driver steps out of the car, he can be heard saying, "That's what I get for playing a dumb ass game," and - in this instance - we couldn't agree with him more.
Elsewhere, Pokémon Go is also believed to have claimed its first death after an 18-year-old, named as Lopez de Leo, was reportedly shot dead in Guatemala after trespassing on private property with his friend.
According to La Prensa : "De Leon died at the scene while his playmate, Daniel Moses Picen, 17, was injured and was taken to hospital".
