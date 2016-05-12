This Cringeworthy Fail Will Make You Read Every Card Before You Sign It...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
We'll always read the front of the card from now on.
We all know what it can be like when cards and whip-rounds get passed through the office. Sometimes you have no idea who they're for, but most of the time you just sign them anyway.
However, this image captioned "First read then write" by Reddit user, The high Flyer , is a cautionary tale to all those who sign cards without reading the name or the occasion.
View post on imgur.com
The snap above sees various colleagues sign what appears to be a bereavement card for someone, offering her their heartfelt condolences and prayers.
However, one unfortunate work mate clearly didn't get the memo (or read any other message on the card) and just signed it "Happy Bday, Mercy".
Oh dear.
We'll never know how the tale ends, but we bet Mercy reads cards as carefully as contracts from now on!
Picture: Imgur/The high Flyer
