This Is How Many Days Of Unpaid Work We Do A Year...

We Brits moan about working, but the truth is that most of us are a pretty conscientious bunch, and always put the hours in.

In fact, when it comes to overtime, we're bloody walk overs.

As reported by Lad Bible, a new study has worked out that British employees work an extra 38 days over their contracted hours a year... and worse still-most of us don't even get paid for it.

And just in case that didn't shock you enough, that equates to an extra 1 hour and 18 minutes a day, or better still, 6 hours and 36 minutes a week!

The study, which polled at 2,000 adults, found that on average people began working around 17 minutes before they're due to start, left work 16 minutes after they should, and only took 31 minutes of their one hour lunch break.

But that's not all.

1 in 10 people polled said they were expected to work additional hours on an ad hoc basis, and only five per cent of them were given more money as a result.

But it looks like we are just as much a part of the problem.

45% of employees said they thought their boss could differentiate between workers who left on the dot and those who stayed later, while 33% said they were made to feel guilty if they left their offices first.

And Dolly Parton thought she had it hard! So much for working 9 to 5, eh?

Now this probably won't change anything, but maybe it will make you feel better about all those tea breaks... and the occasional Facebook sesh of course!