This Is The UK's Favourite Friends Character...

A new poll has revealed who we like the most out of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey.
British fans have voted Ross as their favourite Friends character.
A poll, conducted by Comedy Central, found when the characters of Ross and Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribbiani were pitted against each other, the palaeontologist came up on top.
We've counted the #FriendsFest results, and ROSS is your fave Friend! Here's his best bits https://t.co/rWWJBrPVjp pic.twitter.com/WURFF0V1Pf— Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) October 9, 2016
The elder Geller sibling - who was played by David Schwimmer in the hit 90s series - won with 25.6% of the vote, and is there any wonder why?
Ross Geller was followed by Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, who came a very close second with 25.4% of the vote.
Could he BE any more excited?
Joey Tribbani - played by Matt Le Blanc - came in at third place, bringing up the rear amongst the boys, while Phoebe Buffay was the most popular girl, and fourth overall.
However, Ross' ultra competitive sister, Monica, would probably be seething right now, as the character - who was played by Courtney Cox, came in at last place after Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).
Let's face it, we've all had our favourites over the years, but we reckon Ross is a pretty good shout.
And if not, we could always PIVOT on the next poll...
Vote on your favourite Friends character of all time here:
