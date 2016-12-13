Bill Murray & President Obama Had Epic Banter While Putting Golf

13th December 2016, 14:31

Watch The White House video, which was released to encourage citizens to register for health insurance.

Bill Murray and President Obama Putting Golf Oval

It's not long until Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, which means Barack Obama hasn't got much time left in The White House.

Naturally, Obama's using his time in the Oval office wisely, by raising awareness for his citizen's health insurance rights, while putting golf and hanging out with the absolute legend that is Bill Murray. 

Watch the video, which was posted on the White House's Twitter account, below: 

Absolute legends. 

Obama might not be the President for much longer, but he's definitely got a career in acting ahead of him!

Photo: Twitter/The White House

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS