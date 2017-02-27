Watch THAT La La Land/Moonlight Oscars Best Picture Fail

It's the glitziest show on earth, so it's hard to imagine the Academy Awards would ever mess-up quite so epically... but they did.

Moonlight was the winner of the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars on Sunday (26.02.17) - but it was La La Land that who was invited onstage to accept the honour.

Watch the moment it all went wrong here:

#OscarsSoWrong?

It all started when when veteran actor Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the musical as the winner of the night's most prestigious honour.

However, mid-way through their acceptance speech, the La La Land team revealed: "I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake. This is not a joke, Moonlight has won Best Picture. This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

Beatty then said: "This is not a joke, I'm afraid I read the wrong thing."

He added: "I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land - that’s why I took such a long look at you and Faye.

"I wasn’t trying to be funny."

He then re-presented the prize to Moonlight but director Barry Jenkins appeared too stunned by the turn of events to give a proper speech.

