Watch THAT La La Land/Moonlight Oscars Best Picture Fail

27th February 2017, 09:30

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope at the prestigious ceremony, causing them to give the gong to the musical instead.

It's the glitziest show on earth, so it's hard to imagine the Academy Awards would ever mess-up quite so epically... but they did.

Moonlight was the winner of the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars on Sunday (26.02.17) - but it was La La Land that who was invited onstage to accept the honour.

Watch the moment it all went wrong here: 

It all started when when veteran actor Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the musical as the winner of the night's most prestigious honour.

However, mid-way through their acceptance speech, the La La Land team revealed: "I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake. This is not a joke, Moonlight has won Best Picture. This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

Beatty then said: "This is not a joke, I'm afraid I read the wrong thing."

He added: "I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land - that’s why I took such a long look at you and Faye.

"I wasn’t trying to be funny."

He then re-presented the prize to Moonlight but director Barry Jenkins appeared too stunned by the turn of events to give a proper speech.

