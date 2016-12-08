Boss Treats ENTIRE Staff Of 100 To Holiday In The Maldives

A boss has treated his entire staff to an all-inclusive, five-star holiday worth £392,000.

As Metro reports, Chatri Sityodton - the founder and chairman of Evolve Mixed Martial Arts - sent his 100 employees to a trip to the Maldives as a reward for the company's 30% year on year growth.

Check out the happy workers below:

Best boss in the world takes all his workers on holiday to the Maldives https://t.co/TmLtUKUQ53 pic.twitter.com/qoTkzvSxpe — UFC World (@UFCWorldNews) December 8, 2016

Talk about job satisfaction!

Sityodtong said about his gesture: "These rewards are a small token of my heartfelt gratitude to all of the phenomenal rockstars at Evolve MMA.

"Every year, I take the entire team on an all-expenses-paid trip to a five-star luxury resort at a surprise destination.

"Many of my staff would love to travel the world, but do not have the means to do so.

"The vast majority of my team at Evolve come from humble backgrounds of poverty, tragedy, or adversity. For them, Evolve is the greatest opportunity to escape poverty and to achieve the life of their dreams".

Apparently, this isn't the first time he's gone all-out to show his appreciation for his staff.

According to the outlet, in previous years employees have been sent to Bali, Krabi and Khao Lak and Bintan in Indonesia.