Boss Treats ENTIRE Staff Of 100 To Holiday In The Maldives

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This guy just made your away day look absolutely pants.
A boss has treated his entire staff to an all-inclusive, five-star holiday worth £392,000.
As Metro reports, Chatri Sityodton - the founder and chairman of Evolve Mixed Martial Arts - sent his 100 employees to a trip to the Maldives as a reward for the company's 30% year on year growth.
Check out the happy workers below:
Best boss in the world takes all his workers on holiday to the Maldives https://t.co/TmLtUKUQ53 pic.twitter.com/qoTkzvSxpe— UFC World (@UFCWorldNews) December 8, 2016
Talk about job satisfaction!
Sityodtong said about his gesture: "These rewards are a small token of my heartfelt gratitude to all of the phenomenal rockstars at Evolve MMA.
"Every year, I take the entire team on an all-expenses-paid trip to a five-star luxury resort at a surprise destination.
"Many of my staff would love to travel the world, but do not have the means to do so.
"The vast majority of my team at Evolve come from humble backgrounds of poverty, tragedy, or adversity. For them, Evolve is the greatest opportunity to escape poverty and to achieve the life of their dreams".
Apparently, this isn't the first time he's gone all-out to show his appreciation for his staff.
According to the outlet, in previous years employees have been sent to Bali, Krabi and Khao Lak and Bintan in Indonesia.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook