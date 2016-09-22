This Is The Drink To Stick To If You Want To Avoid A Hangover...

Let's face it, us Brits have been trying to find a way to avoid hangovers for decades... and none of them involve drinking less.

Some try to stick to the same poison, while others down glasses of water in-between rounds. But most of us just throw caution to the wind and blindly believe in the healing power of the next morning's fry-up.

And then there are those that believe in hair of the dog...

Either way, we all have our methods.

But according to the Daily Star, there is one drink that can help you avoid hangovers, and it might just surprise you...

As the outlet reports, bar boffins and fitness freaks have concluded tequila is the best drink to stick to.

Not that crap you're probably downing on nights out though, but blanco tequila, which is made from 100% agave and is therefore free from sugar, corn syrup and any other nasties that make you feel well ill in the morning.

Bar guru Jason Eisner, director at Hollywood’s vegan bar-restaurant Gracias Madre, commented: " We have a lot of trainers and fitness gurus who come in and drink every day.

“The way they’re able to do that is to stick to pure agave spirits."

He concluded: “As long as you stay hydrated and don’t drink, like, a whole bottle, you’re fine. Not hungover.”

Something tells us it will do nothing for bank balance, or our staying power, but who are we to argue with the evidence?

Bottoms up!

Just remember, drink responsibly kids...

www.drinkaware.co.uk