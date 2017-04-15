The Average Earnings Of These 100 Jobs Might Shock You...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
These figures from the Office of National Statistics could make you change your career.
A new survey has calculated the average pay for jobs around the UK, and some of it is enlightening.
As Esquire reports, the Office of National Statistics have posted their annual calculation of average job salaries, which saw them survey 21,563,000 people in total.
Unsurprisingly, in a list of over 400 jobs, brokers came out on top, racking up a whopping £133,677 a year, shortly followed by chief execs and senior officials at £107,703.
Nice.
The good news is that the average salary was found to be £27,271, so most of us are in the same boat.
The bad news is you're going to have to scroll quite far down on the list to find it... right around the plumbers and podiatrists.
1. Brokers - £133,677
2. Chief executives and senior officials - £107,703
3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers - £90,146
4. Marketing and sales directors - £82,962
5. Information technology and telecommunications directors - £80,215
6. Advertising and public relations directors - £77,619
7. Legal professionals - £73,425
8. Medical practitioners – 69,463
9. Senior police officers - £58,533
10. Human resource managers and directors - £56,315
11. Sales accounts and business development managers - £51,576
12. Senior professionals of educational establishments - £49,679
13. Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services - £48,228
14. Business and financial project management professionals – £47,795
15. Train and tram drivers - £47,101
16. Solicitors - £46,576
17. Taxation experts - £46.551
18. Finance and investment analysts and advisers - £45,490
19. Property, housing and estate managers - £44,423
20. Insurance underwriters - £43,487
21. Barristers and judges - £43,368
22. Architects - £43,029
23. Mechanical engineers - £43,029
24. Financial accounts managers - £41,389
25. Quantity surveyors - £41,086
26. Information technology and telecommunications professionals - £40,957
27. Programmers and software development professionals - £40,748
28. Construction project managers and related professionals - £40,519
29. Advertising accounts managers and creative directors - £40,510
30. Dental practitioners - £40,268
31. Civil engineers - £40,200
32. Rail transport operatives - £40,060
33. Higher education teaching professionals - £40,054
34. Police officers (sergeant and below) - £38,720
35. Chartered and certified accountants - £38,692
36. Veterinarians - £37,763
37. Arts officers, producers and directors - £37,519
38. Pharmacists - £37,439
39. Paramedics - £36,771
40. Psychologists - £36,495
41. Chartered surveyors - £36,470
42. Rail construction and maintenance operatives - £35,781
43. Business, research and administrative professionals - £35,545
44. Crane drivers - £35,458
45. Journalists, newspaper and periodical editors - £34,639
46. Engineering technicians - £34,355
47. Chartered architectural technologists - £33,651
48. Business sales executives- £33,432
49. Secondary education teaching professionals - £32,524
50. Buyers and procurement officers - £32,279
51. Education advisers and school inspectors - £31,655
52. Medical radiographers - £31,521
53. Legal associate professionals - £30,911
54. Social and humanities scientists - £30,888
55. Ophthalmic opticians - £30,834
56. Environmental health professionals - £30,777
57. Rail travel assistants - £30,698
58. Electricians and electrical fitters - £30,345
59. Leisure and sports managers - £30,201
60. Probation officers - £30,026
61. Primary and nursery education teaching professionals - £29,908
62. Web design and development professionals - £29,856
63. Marketing associate professionals- £29,797
64. Midwives - £29,529
65. Public relations professionals - £29,488
66. Health care practice managers - £29,253
67. Human resources and industrial relations officers - £29,221
68. Hotel and accommodation managers - £29,161
69. Social workers - £28,745
70. Physiotherapists- £28,560
71. Further education teaching professionals - £28,486
72. Customer service managers and supervisors- £28,387
73. Product, clothing and related designers - £28,346
74. Podiatrists - £27,330
75. Plumbers and heating and ventilating engineers - £27,330
76. Speech and language therapists - £26,765
77. Prison service officers (below principal officer) - £26,496
78. Medical and dental technicians - £26,440
79. Nurses - £26,252
80. Occupational therapists - £26,037
81. Police community support officers - £26,012
82. Graphic designers - £25,952
83. IT engineers - £25,934
84. Authors, writers and translators - £25,767
85. Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians - £25,145
86. Librarians - £24,927
87. Carpenters and joiners - £24,817
88. Bricklayers and masons - £24,790
89. Estate agents and auctioneers - £24,622
90. Finance officers- £24,418
91. Restaurant and catering establishment managers - £23,781
92. Housing officers- £23,521
93. Dispensing opticians - £23,458
94. Artists - £23,228
95. Farmers - £22,763
96. Ambulance staff (excluding paramedics) - £22,582
97. Plasterers - £22,370
98. Painters and decorators - £22,351
99. Archivists and curators - £22,264
100. Bus and coach drivers - £22,176
