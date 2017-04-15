The Average Earnings Of These 100 Jobs Might Shock You...

A new survey has calculated the average pay for jobs around the UK, and some of it is enlightening.

As Esquire reports, the Office of National Statistics have posted their annual calculation of average job salaries, which saw them survey 21,563,000 people in total.

Unsurprisingly, in a list of over 400 jobs, brokers came out on top, racking up a whopping £133,677 a year, shortly followed by chief execs and senior officials at £107,703.

Nice.

The good news is that the average salary was found to be £27,271, so most of us are in the same boat.

The bad news is you're going to have to scroll quite far down on the list to find it... right around the plumbers and podiatrists.

Find out how you fare in the Top 100 below:

1. Brokers - £133,677

2. Chief executives and senior officials - £107,703

3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers - £90,146

4. Marketing and sales directors - £82,962

5. Information technology and telecommunications directors - £80,215

6. Advertising and public relations directors - £77,619

7. Legal professionals - £73,425

8. Medical practitioners – 69,463

9. Senior police officers - £58,533

10. Human resource managers and directors - £56,315

11. Sales accounts and business development managers - £51,576

12. Senior professionals of educational establishments - £49,679

13. Senior officers in fire, ambulance, prison and related services - £48,228

14. Business and financial project management professionals – £47,795

15. Train and tram drivers - £47,101

16. Solicitors - £46,576

17. Taxation experts - £46.551

18. Finance and investment analysts and advisers - £45,490

19. Property, housing and estate managers - £44,423

20. Insurance underwriters - £43,487

21. Barristers and judges - £43,368

22. Architects - £43,029

23. Mechanical engineers - £43,029

24. Financial accounts managers - £41,389

25. Quantity surveyors - £41,086

26. Information technology and telecommunications professionals - £40,957

27. Programmers and software development professionals - £40,748

28. Construction project managers and related professionals - £40,519

29. Advertising accounts managers and creative directors - £40,510

30. Dental practitioners - £40,268

31. Civil engineers - £40,200

32. Rail transport operatives - £40,060

33. Higher education teaching professionals - £40,054

34. Police officers (sergeant and below) - £38,720

35. Chartered and certified accountants - £38,692

36. Veterinarians - £37,763

37. Arts officers, producers and directors - £37,519

38. Pharmacists - £37,439

39. Paramedics - £36,771

40. Psychologists - £36,495

41. Chartered surveyors - £36,470

42. Rail construction and maintenance operatives - £35,781

43. Business, research and administrative professionals - £35,545

44. Crane drivers - £35,458

45. Journalists, newspaper and periodical editors - £34,639

46. Engineering technicians - £34,355

47. Chartered architectural technologists - £33,651

48. Business sales executives- £33,432

49. Secondary education teaching professionals - £32,524

50. Buyers and procurement officers - £32,279

51. Education advisers and school inspectors - £31,655

52. Medical radiographers - £31,521

53. Legal associate professionals - £30,911

54. Social and humanities scientists - £30,888

55. Ophthalmic opticians - £30,834

56. Environmental health professionals - £30,777

57. Rail travel assistants - £30,698

58. Electricians and electrical fitters - £30,345

59. Leisure and sports managers - £30,201

60. Probation officers - £30,026

61. Primary and nursery education teaching professionals - £29,908

62. Web design and development professionals - £29,856

63. Marketing associate professionals- £29,797

64. Midwives - £29,529

65. Public relations professionals - £29,488

66. Health care practice managers - £29,253

67. Human resources and industrial relations officers - £29,221

68. Hotel and accommodation managers - £29,161

69. Social workers - £28,745

70. Physiotherapists- £28,560

71. Further education teaching professionals - £28,486

72. Customer service managers and supervisors- £28,387

73. Product, clothing and related designers - £28,346

74. Podiatrists - £27,330

75. Plumbers and heating and ventilating engineers - £27,330

76. Speech and language therapists - £26,765

77. Prison service officers (below principal officer) - £26,496

78. Medical and dental technicians - £26,440

79. Nurses - £26,252

80. Occupational therapists - £26,037

81. Police community support officers - £26,012

82. Graphic designers - £25,952

83. IT engineers - £25,934

84. Authors, writers and translators - £25,767

85. Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians - £25,145

86. Librarians - £24,927

87. Carpenters and joiners - £24,817

88. Bricklayers and masons - £24,790

89. Estate agents and auctioneers - £24,622

90. Finance officers- £24,418

91. Restaurant and catering establishment managers - £23,781

92. Housing officers- £23,521

93. Dispensing opticians - £23,458

94. Artists - £23,228

95. Farmers - £22,763

96. Ambulance staff (excluding paramedics) - £22,582

97. Plasterers - £22,370

98. Painters and decorators - £22,351

99. Archivists and curators - £22,264

100. Bus and coach drivers - £22,176



