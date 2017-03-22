AQUA Are Releasing Barbie Girl For Record Store Day 2017...

Now here's something we never thought we'd write: Aqua are celebrating 20 years since their debut album and single by releasing two reocrds for Record Store Day 2017.

Fans of the Danish-Norweigan dance group can buy their debut Aquarium LP, as well as a special 7" of their 1997 Barbie Girl hit, which comes on bright pink vinyl... obviously.

Photo: Record Store Day

As detailed on RSD's website, the bubblegum pop band's hit reached No.1 in 13 countries when it was first released, and comes in a plastic sleeve, because "life in plastic, it's fantastic!"

A 10" of Kasabian's brand new single and Radio X's Record Of The Week - You're In Love With A Psycho - is also up for grabs, as well as Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression - Live At The Albert Hall.

Elsewhere on the list are releases from David Bowie, Super Furry Animals, Pearl Jam and more.

See the full list of 2017 releases here.

Photo: YouTube/AQUAVEVO