WATCH: Apparently, The New Five Pound Note Can Play Vinyl

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Is the stylus on your vinyl turntable knackered? Then don’t worry - the new fiver can play your records. And here’s the video that proves it.
The brand new five pound note is made of a polymer plastic, is harder-wearing and therefore better for the environment because the Bank Of England won’t have to replace as many.
But the new fiver has another, interesting application. It can PLAY your vinyl.
A video by YouTuber Michael Ridge shows how the corners on the new banknotes are so durable and sharp, they can be used to act as a primitive needle on a record player.
And can you guess which single he uses to demonstrate this amazing feat?
So next time your stylus wears out - check your wallet!
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook