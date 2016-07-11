This Apartment Ceiling Collapsing Is Everyone's Worst Nightmare...

We've all had those nightmares about the wall caving in on us, but for one New York resident, it actually happened.

According to the description on this YouTube video, a woman found a crack on the ceiling of her apartment in Queens, New York, only for the whole ceiling to cave in three days later.

Watch the video, uploaded by atmanz11 below:

Despite it looking pretty dangerous, most of the comments on YouTube are more concerned with how the video's been shot... and making jokes, of course.

See some of the best reactions below:

God bless the internet.

Now excuse us while we run home to check our ceiling for cracks.

Picture: YouTube/atmanz11