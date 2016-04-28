WATCH: Animals Singing Pixies' Where Is My Mind Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch them meow, bark and howl through the strangest Pixies cover ever.
Prepare to hear the Pixies like you've never heard them before...
Insane Cherry have created a video of animals singing the Pixies classic, Where Is My Mind, and it's pretty damn impressive. We thought Black Francis had some lungs on him, but he's got nothing on these lot.
Watch the clip, which sees cats, dogs, goats and even a cheeky urban fox get involved in the tribute act:
Maybe they should release a Pixies cover album called Doctor Doolittle?
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook