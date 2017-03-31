Aldi Are Selling Inflatable Hot Tubs Just In Time For Summer...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The bargain supermarket chain has just upped its game once again.
Have you ever felt like your summer is missing something big and expensive, like say... a hot tub?
Well, thankfully you need never feel like you're missing out, because Aldi are going to start selling inflatable ones so you can massively raise your BBQ game.
See it in all it's rubber glory here:
Bloody hell - epic price thanks @AldiUK ! https://t.co/jsRwYKf0KR— Kathryn Williams (@KathW80) March 31, 2017
Finally, a blow-up paddling pool for adults has arrived.
As Lad Bible reports, our favourite bargain supermarket (sorry Lidl) will be selling a four-person "Spa Pool" complete with 120 air jets, a 2220W heater and a circulation pump
The hot tub we never knew we craved is still going to set you back a pretty penny at £399.99, but surely it's worth it when shared between your mates?
Summer is saved!
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook