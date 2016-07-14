The 82-Year-Old Man Who Sang Drowning Pool's Bodies Is "Coming To Party" With Them...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Grandpa who sang the metal hit on America's Got Talent will appear with the band at Chicago's Open Air music festival.
Remember when 82-year-old metal-loving grandad, John Hetlinger, sang Drowning Pool's Bodies on America's Got Talent?
Well now he's set to appear with the band on stage at Open Air Festival.
In a video posted by TMZ, the Octogenarian announced he'll be joining the band onstage for the event, saying: "We'll see the bodies hit the floor in the pit when we join you on Friday afternoon."
Watch the video below:
According to the outlet, Hetlinger will also john Drowning Pool in their signing booth after their set.
The festival - which takes place at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois on from 15-17 July - will also see the likes of Rammstein, Disturbed and Slipknot perform.
See Hetlinger's original American Got Talent audition below:
Picture: America's Got Talent
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook