The 82-Year-Old Man Who Sang Drowning Pool's Bodies Is "Coming To Party" With Them...

14th July 2016, 16:36

The Grandpa who sang the metal hit on America's Got Talent will appear with the band at Chicago's Open Air music festival.

John Hetlinger sings Drowning Pool's bodies on Ame

Remember when 82-year-old metal-loving grandad, John Hetlinger, sang Drowning Pool's Bodies on America's Got Talent?  

Well now he's set to appear with the band on stage at Open Air Festival.

In a video posted by TMZ,  the Octogenarian announced he'll be joining the band onstage for the event, saying: "We'll see the bodies hit the floor in the pit when we join you on Friday afternoon."

Watch the video below: 

According to the outlet, Hetlinger will also john Drowning Pool in their signing booth after their set.

The festival - which takes place at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois on from 15-17 July - will also see the likes of Rammstein, Disturbed and Slipknot perform. 

See Hetlinger's original American Got Talent audition below: 

Picture: America's Got Talent

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS