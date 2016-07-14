The 82-Year-Old Man Who Sang Drowning Pool's Bodies Is "Coming To Party" With Them...

Remember when 82-year-old metal-loving grandad, John Hetlinger, sang Drowning Pool's Bodies on America's Got Talent?

Well now he's set to appear with the band on stage at Open Air Festival.

In a video posted by TMZ, the Octogenarian announced he'll be joining the band onstage for the event, saying: "We'll see the bodies hit the floor in the pit when we join you on Friday afternoon."

Watch the video below:

According to the outlet, Hetlinger will also john Drowning Pool in their signing booth after their set.

The festival - which takes place at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois on from 15-17 July - will also see the likes of Rammstein, Disturbed and Slipknot perform.

See Hetlinger's original American Got Talent audition below:

Picture: America's Got Talent