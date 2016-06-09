WATCH: An 82-Year-Old Man Sang Drowning Pool's Bodies, And The Band Approved...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
John Hetlinger shocked the audience with his unsuspected performance of the 2001 Metal track on America's Got Talent.
A video which sees an 82-year-old man singing Drowning Pool's Bodies has gone viral- and with good reason.
John Hetlinger, from Broomfield Colorado, was auditioning for America's Got Talent when he surprised Simon Cowell and co. with a rendition of the huge Metal track from 2001.
Watch him in action from about 1:37 below:
Wow.
We're pretty sure the judges had no idea what was going on, but there were definitely some metal heads in the crowd getting their devil horns up.
To top it all off, Drowning Pool gave the octogenarian their seal of approval on their official Facebook Page, telling him to "keep brining the Metal".
And just in case you forgot the track, and its epic video, watch the original below:
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook