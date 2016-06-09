WATCH: An 82-Year-Old Man Sang Drowning Pool's Bodies, And The Band Approved...

A video which sees an 82-year-old man singing Drowning Pool's Bodies has gone viral- and with good reason.

John Hetlinger, from Broomfield Colorado, was auditioning for America's Got Talent when he surprised Simon Cowell and co. with a rendition of the huge Metal track from 2001.

Watch him in action from about 1:37 below:

Wow.

We're pretty sure the judges had no idea what was going on, but there were definitely some metal heads in the crowd getting their devil horns up.

To top it all off, Drowning Pool gave the octogenarian their seal of approval on their official Facebook Page, telling him to "keep brining the Metal".

And just in case you forgot the track, and its epic video, watch the original below: