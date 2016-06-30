Watch This Guy Play The 2001: A Space Odyssey Theme Tune With His Vacuum Cleaner...

30th June 2016, 12:45

A YouTuber has found a novel use for his hoover, which beats cleaning with it.

Vacuum Cleaner and Harmonica 2001 A Space Odyssey

We don't know much about classical music, but we know a classic theme tune when we hear it.

So when this guy pulled off a part of the 2001: A Space Odyssey theme tune using nothing but his vacuum cleaner and a harmonica, we were pretty impressed.

Watch the video, punningly entitled "2001 A Space Vacodyssey" by PyroTheFox , below: 

Who said chores were boring?

