Watch This Guy Play The 2001: A Space Odyssey Theme Tune With His Vacuum Cleaner...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
A YouTuber has found a novel use for his hoover, which beats cleaning with it.
We don't know much about classical music, but we know a classic theme tune when we hear it.
So when this guy pulled off a part of the 2001: A Space Odyssey theme tune using nothing but his vacuum cleaner and a harmonica, we were pretty impressed.
Watch the video, punningly entitled "2001 A Space Vacodyssey" by PyroTheFox , below:
Who said chores were boring?
