This Legend Is Taking Her Amputated Leg Everywhere...

WATCH: Biffy Clyro Unveil Their Explosive Flammable Video
The track is the next cut to be taken from their Ellipsis album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Cancer survivor Kristi Loyall lost her leg last year, but didn't let it get her down.
Kristi Lovall was forced to have her leg amputated after losing it to cancer last year.
But, rather than being defeated by the loss, she set up an Instagram account for the skeleton of her former limb, and took it (or most probably a representation of it) along with her.
In an Instagram account named onefootwander , Kristi looks on the bright side of life, taking her loose limb around with her and giving it novel uses.
It not only makes a decent hair brush, but it's also a great cat scratcher...
And a babysitter...
Here she is with her foot at the movies.
Here's her old leg playing on a train track, which we wouldn't usually encourage... but its already dead anyway.
And here it is just chilling out at home.
Whether she's out on the road, or just hanging at home, there's no way you can accuse Kristi of not having a sense of humour about it.
Sometimes you might even say she puts her foot in her mouth...
Legend.
Kristi, who had her leg amputated back in April 2016 set up a gofundme page after the prosthetic limb she was fitted with was deemed not to be "medically necessary," since it was not the most basic model.
The track is the next cut to be taken from their Ellipsis album.
The Trainspotting actor says he draws the line at letting his "wee boy" swear, though...
The Castle On The Hill singer has talked about his underground watering hole, which boasts a "selection of beers".
Jake Bugg has also been confirmed for the Serbian festival this year.
According to reports, the Scottish Government has asked for a third of the money to be returned by the festival.
The Oasis man has been added to a star-studded line-up alongside Pixies and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
Comments
Powered by Facebook