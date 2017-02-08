This Woman Taking A Shopping Trolley On The Bus Is Next Level Lazy...

QUIZ: Which 1997 Album Are You?
Reckon you're more of a Be Here Now or OK Computer kinda guy? Take our quiz to find out.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Well that's one way to avoid the 5p plastic bag charge!
We all know someone who refuses to pay the 5p charge for bags at supermarkets.
But in 2016, its safe to assume that most people do not go as far as taking their trolleys home... not unless they're willing to lose their £1 depostit and their dignity, anyway.
One woman, however, proved herself to be an absolute renegade by not only flouting the rules regarding trolleys, but attempting to board a London bus with it too!
See the rebel in a photo posted to Shit London by Andrew Bucknill:
Photo: Facebook/Shit London/Andrew Bucknill
We can't work out if it's the most genius or the rudest thing ever, but we certainly applaud her for her brazenness, and her readiness to provide her travelcard...
Because the driver is definitely going to just let that massive trolley slide isn't he?
And just in case that's not weird enough for you, take a moment to check out the guy on the left hand of the photo, who has his foot in the luggage section!
Reckon you're more of a Be Here Now or OK Computer kinda guy? Take our quiz to find out.
The 45-year-old socialite has been found dead at her London home.
See the band perform Another Brick In The Wall at Earls Court.
The Dark Necessities frontman has revealed he's torn a tendon on stage.
There's just one catch...
Thom Yorke and co. have confirmed a new date for 2017.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Comments
Powered by Facebook