WATCH: Woman Wins Pointless Jackpot Thanks To Boyfriend's Genius Advice...

The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Tasha's partner told her to answer any football question with Henrick Larsson.
A woman won the jackpot on Pointless, after managing to answer an obscure football questionwith the name Henrick Larsson.
Tash and her friend Jo were competing in the BBC game show when they were asked to identify pointless answers for goal scorers at Euro 2000.
With barely any hesitation, Tash cited the Swede and former Celtic striker, and to their amazement, they took home the £2,250 prize.
Watch the moment Tasha explained why she had her boyfriend to thank courtesy of The Guardian's video:
Incredible scenes.
When a shocked Richard Osman asked how Tash and her friend managed to come up with his name, Tash said it was all down to her boyfriend Alex, revealing: "Basically, my boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter, and he knows I'm rubbish with names and things like that," she said.
"And he said, 'anything football-related – he's played for Man U, he's played for Celtic, and Barcelona' I think – and he said, 'go for Henrik Larsson'. And it paid off!"
Back of the net Alex.
Photo: BBC/PA
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
The Danger Mouse collaboration was written for the forthcoming film of the same name.
This might ruin your childhood...
According to reports, the awards ceremony is planning a "tearjerker" of a tribute this year.
According to reports, the Gadget Man is being lined up for the role when the series returns.
Researchers found that those who use profanity tend to rate highly in the honesty and integrity stakes.
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
The Last Shadow Puppets, David Bowie, Suede and more have been named in the annual rundown of the best vinyl sleeve art of the year.
Comments
Powered by Facebook