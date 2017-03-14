New Wetherspoons App Lets You Order A Pint From Your Seat

Wetherspoons have launched an app that could change our trips to the pub forever.

The pub chain have launched the nifty piece of software, which will enable punters to order drinks and meals from their seats.

It's rather un-inspiringly called Wetherspoon Order and Pay, but we won't hold that against them because the idea is pure genius.

There's even an optional Pub Finder feature, which allows thirsty potential customers to find the nearest Spoons in their area.

Just when we thought we couldn't get an app to make us any lazier, this comes along.

We'll drink to that!