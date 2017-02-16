WATCH: Will Smith Boards Helicopter For New Carpool Karaoke Series

Primal Scream To Support The Stone Roses In Glasgow
Bobby Gillespie and co. will open for the Manchester band at their Hampden Park show.
The Late Late Show segment, which has been made into an Apple Music series, also features Metallica.
Apple Music have dropped an over-the-top trailer for their new Carpool Karaoke series.
The clip features James Corden with Will Smith singing his The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme tune and taking to the sky in a helicopter, while singing R.Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly.
Watch them here:
The teaser also sees stars head out on their own, with Metallica heading singing Rihanna before rocking out at a deli and John Legend donning Pharrell's infamous hat.
Will Smith isn't the only celebs who abandon their car either, with Chelsea Handler getting drunk at a bar with Blake Shelton.
So less Carpool and more karaoke?
It has been reported that the Oasis man will play a show in Manila this year.
New Zealand band Yumi Zouma have gone all Ryan Adams on Oasis' 1995 album.
And the boozer was called The Prince Of Wales!
Watch the moment the band were booed for mixing up their Australian cities at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The band will appear at the Britpop festival alongside the likes of The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy.
Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour.
So, if you've been in a situation recently where you've loved and lost, Radio X would like to guide you through the five steps of becoming single… and enjoying it.
We asked YOU to nominate your favourite songs for a Valentine’s Day playlist… and here’s what you picked! Let’s get romantic…
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
