WATCH: Will Smith Boards Helicopter For New Carpool Karaoke Series

Apple Music have dropped an over-the-top trailer for their new Carpool Karaoke series.

The clip features James Corden with Will Smith singing his The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme tune and taking to the sky in a helicopter, while singing R.Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly.

Watch them here:

The teaser also sees stars head out on their own, with Metallica heading singing Rihanna before rocking out at a deli and John Legend donning Pharrell's infamous hat.

Will Smith isn't the only celebs who abandon their car either, with Chelsea Handler getting drunk at a bar with Blake Shelton.

So less Carpool and more karaoke?