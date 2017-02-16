WATCH: Will Smith Boards Helicopter For New Carpool Karaoke Series

16th February 2017, 09:00

The Late Late Show segment, which has been made into an Apple Music series, also features Metallica.

Will Smith and James Corden Carpool Karaoke Series

Apple Music have dropped an over-the-top trailer for their new Carpool Karaoke series.

The clip features James Corden with Will Smith singing his The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme tune and taking to the sky in a helicopter, while singing R.Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly.

Watch them here: 

The teaser also sees stars head out on their own, with Metallica heading singing Rihanna before rocking out at a deli and John Legend donning Pharrell's infamous hat.

Will Smith isn't the only celebs who abandon their car either, with Chelsea Handler getting drunk at a bar with Blake Shelton.

So less Carpool and more karaoke?

