WATCH: These Guys Had An Illegal Rave On The Tube...

Queen & Freddie Mercury Biopic To Be Released In 2018
According to reports, Brian May has revealed the film will be out "next year".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Police were called up to break up the rave on the Bakerloo Line.
Police were forced to stop an "illegal" drum and bass rave on the London Underground this week.
The rave, which took place on the Bakerloo Line came complete with flashing lights, a soundsystem and an MC in the shape of Harry Shotta.
The stunt was the work of Trollstation, who posted a video of their shenanigans here:
Travellers were seen stumbling across the tube carriage, with some getting fully involved in the proceedings.
Iain Souttar told the Evening Standard: "I was on my way back to university on the Bakerloo line to Marylebone. I got on and there was multicoloured lights and a sound system on the carriage.
"Everyone was enjoying it and only took up part of one carriage so I didn't see any real disruption. It was only on it fo two or three stops but everyone seemed to be enjoying it."
He added: "It was very different to any Tube I've been on before".
Meanwhile, the British Transport Police took to Twitter to share reassure commuters, writing: "We've just removed a fully-fledged rave from a Bakerloo Line tube!
Photo:YouTube/Trollstation
According to reports, Brian May has revealed the film will be out "next year".
The duo have teased that their new material is coming very soon.
The Happy Mondays legend revealed he recalls more about being six-years-old.
The singer-songwriter has posted a snap of his Irish fans lining the streets on Instagram.
The Courteeners frontman thinks the band plays it "dead safe".
The Emperor's New Clothes singer will make his Broadway debut this summer.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook