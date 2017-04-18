Watch Rage Against The Machine Played On Kids' Toys

Alex Turner & Dave Grohl Team Up With 102 Artists For Planned Parenthood
This version of Killing In The Name definitely isn't child's play.
A band has shared a video of themselves covering Rage Against The Machine, and its ridiculously epic.
The Wackids - a French outfit who play much-loved tracks on children's instruments - have turned their hand to the band's Killing In The Name anthem with great success.
Watch their video here:
And, just in case you didn't think their covers could get any less awesome or elaborate, The Wackids have also tackled the likes of Metallica's Enter Sandman, The Rolling Stones' (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction and our 2017 Best Of British winner Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody... in a car, obviously.
Genius.
