WATCH: Ever Heard Metallica Played On A 300-Year-Old Violin?

29th January 2017, 10:00

Prepare to hear the band like you've never heard them before.

Rachel Barton Pine is a massive Metallica fan... but she also happens to be a world-renowned violinist. 

So, she merged her love of metal and classical music at Classic FM  and showed off her incredible talent by playing the guitar solo to Metallica's One.

Get ready to be massively impressed:

Rock on.

Speaking to the station about her love for heavy metal, Pine revealed that loads of metal musicians have admitted to taking inspiration from classical composers and that Metallica frontman James Hetfield's favourite composer is Vivaldi.

Watch the video for Metallica's original track here: 

