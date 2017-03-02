WATCH: Fake Books On The Subway Got Political...

They may not be real, but Scott Rogowsky's hilarious Fake Books series got very involved in current affairs recently.

The comedian famed for reading books with rude and comical covers on the New York subway has responded to the election of Donald Trump by travelling with politically-charged material.

Watch his special "unpresidented edition" here:

With titles displaying everything from "Michelle Obama: In Her Own Words By Melania Trump" to "Eat, Pray, Grab Pussy," the fake covers have upped the ante by referring to several events which marred Trump's candidacy.

For this edition, the comedian even makes it out of the subway and outside Trump Towers, where he holds his final book cover alongside Trump protesters.

If that wasn't enough, he also pledged to donate all YouTube Ad revenue gained from the clip to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and Planned Parenthood. Classy move.

Happy World Book Day everyone!

Video: Credit: YouTube/RunningLateShow via Storyful