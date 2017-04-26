Watch This Adorable Elderly Woman Dance To Daft Punk In London

Director Jonathan Demme Dies, Aged 73
The Oscar-winning film-maker, who helmed The Silence Of The Lambs, was suffering from esophageal cancer.
The OAP kicked-off a dance party by getting down to Around The World on the streets of Soho.
Footage has emerged which sees an elderly lady dancing to Daft Punk, and being totally adorable while she does it.
The clip - which was taken just off London's Carnaby Street - sees the older woman getting down to the famous French duo's Around The World hit while holding her pet dog.
Watch her in action, courtesy of Daftworld, here:
Lady dancing in the street
Lady dancing in the street
00:36
We're not sure what's more impressive about the clip; the fact that she doesn't miss a beat, or that she manages to get a pretty decent crowd involved too.
Legend.
Photo: YouTube/Daftworld
