WATCH: British Tourists Racing For Sunbeds Is Hilarious

Liam Gallagher Can't Swim, But He's Alright Taking A Bath...
The news has tickled fans of the Oasis legend, with some even offering to teach him.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
British holiday-makers race for the sunbeds
Video: Solarpix
00:26
Incredible footage has emerged of holiday-makers sprinting towards sun loungers at a Gran Canaria hotel.
We've all been there. You're on holiday. You wake up bright and early get down to the pool, but just as you get down you see every sun lounger has been covered with a towel.
We all know Brits love to bag a sunbed before breakfast, but this video of holiday makers sprinting towards them with their towels in Grand Canaria takes it to a whole new level.
Watch the unbelievable footage above, which was taken by a fellow holidayer at the four-star Servatur Waikik in Playa del Ingles.
The video - which even sees children making a mad dash towards the loungers, shows one man lay out four towels in a row!
According to The Metro, an insider said: "The worst are definitely the Brits followed by the Irish and then some Canarians who are on holiday here and appear to have started to become infected by their behaviour.
"I know the British have traditionally regarded the Germans as the worst offenders but our experience is that they have breakfast first and look for a sunbed after.
"The pool opens at 8am and there’s always a queue of people waiting at this time of the year.
"It’s a bit hard to fathom really because there’s enough sunbeds to go round.
"We get guests laying their towels out in the morning and sometimes disappearing again till the afternoon."
The outlet adds that it's got so bad, hotel staff are being told to remove towels on sunbeds that have been left unattended for two or three hours.
Talk about cheeky!
What do you reckon, is putting your towel down fair game, or is this just embarrassing?
Let us know in our poll:
Credit: Gerard Couzens/Solarpix.com
The news has tickled fans of the Oasis legend, with some even offering to teach him.
Celebrate Yorkshire Day with a tribute to the Sheffield rocker and Arctic Monkeys frontman.
According to reports, the singer-songwriter has appeared to attack the band on social media, calling Albert Hammond Jr. "a more horrible songwriter than his dad".
Josh Homme and co. have apologised to their fans for any inconvenience.
The former Oasis frontman has spoken out about his estranged daughter, Molly, who he shares with Lisa Moorish.
Find out how to get tickets to the Everything Now outfit's tour next spring.
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook