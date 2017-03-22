Aussie Jumps Into Croc-Infested Waters To Impress Girl, Doesn't Regret It

An Australian man has gone viral after his drastic attempts to impress a British backpacker almost saw him killed by a crocodile.

Lee De Pauuw decided to jump into Crocodile-infested water to prove the animals were less likely to attack locals, and boy was he wrong.

Watch him explain his actions here:

Wow.

Luckily the North Queensland native managed to save himself by gauging the crocodile in the eye, but it could have gone very differently.

Unbelievably enough, the Aussie managed to bag a cinema date with the Brit, who he called "beautiful, caring and kind".

But when it came to whether he regretted his actions, he simply responded: "Haters gonna hate".

Unbelievable.

Credit: 9news.com.au