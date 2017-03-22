Aussie Jumps Into Croc-Infested Waters To Impress Girl, Doesn't Regret It

22nd March 2017, 09:00

Watch his incredible interview and find out if he got to take out the British backpacker.

Australian man jumps into crocodile infested water

An Australian man has gone viral after his drastic attempts to impress a British backpacker almost saw him killed by a crocodile.

Lee De Pauuw decided to jump into Crocodile-infested water to prove the animals were less likely to attack locals, and boy was he wrong. 

Watch him explain his actions here:

Wow.

Luckily the North Queensland native managed to save himself by gauging the crocodile in the eye, but it could have gone very differently.

Unbelievably enough, the Aussie managed to bag a cinema date with the Brit, who he called "beautiful, caring and kind".

But when it came to whether he regretted his actions, he simply responded: "Haters gonna hate".

Unbelievable. 

Credit: 9news.com.au

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS