WATCH: Alexander Armstrong Was A Pointless Answer On Pointless

5 Things You'll Learn From T2 Trainspotting
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch the amazing moment the quiz show found its host at the centre of a question.
Alexander Armstrong became the centre of his own game show, when a contestant provided him as her pointless answer.
In a round where contestants were asked to name one of the Top 40 best selling UK albums of 2015, Linda asked if she could name the Pointless host.
Watch what happened next here:
Alexander Armstrong Was A Pointless Answer On Pointless
See the moment the BBC quiz show came full circle.
00:48
Source: BBC Pointless
After revealing she had Armstrong's debut album, A Year Of Songs, in mind, he replied: "I’d be very flattered, but I… aw that’s nice of you!"
He added: “That’s a very expensive way of flattering me, but thank you!”
Turns out, however, Linda was absolutely right and he ended up appearing as a pointless answer, to which Armstrong gushed: "Ah, that’s so exciting! That’s a Pointless answer!
“That has taken me…the wind out of my… I had no idea! I didn’t know that. Top 40?”
Well, according to his helpful co-host and general know-it-all Richard Osman, his album was actually the UK's 32nd best selling album.
Fair play.
And, just in case you're wondering what an Alexander Armstrong album sounds like when it's at home, wrap your ears around his recording of Without A Song.
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
Celebrate 20 years since the release of the band's Beetlebum single with this incredible archive footage.
The Liverpool band are back with a new album and some new shows…
Frontman Paul Smith told Radio X fans can expect some "groovier moments" and "more socially-minded lyrics" on the new record.
The Dakota four-piece have posted an image suggesting they've ticked their 10th LP off their list.
The animated band have debuted a new song, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
Comments
Powered by Facebook