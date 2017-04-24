No F**king Way? This Pub Chain Has Apparently Banned Swearing...

If you like your pub sessions to be affordable and to come with a healthy dose of profanity, then you could be out of luck.

Samuel Smiths - who have pubs across London - are calling last orders on swearing by introducing a zero tolerance policy.

As Time Out reports, the brewery has issued instructions to ensure publicans prevent the use of foul language on site, which essentially means that anyone dropping F-bombs "may be refused service".

It's unclear if the pubs have been issued with a list of banned words, or even if there's a hierarchy of foul-mouthed expletives, but we're imagining the C-word probably doesn't get you service with a smile...