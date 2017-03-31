WATCH: This Kid Singing Linkin Park's In The End Is All Of Us...

Aldi Are Selling Inflatable Hot Tubs Just In Time For Summer...
The bargain supermarket chain has just upped its game once again.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Could this be the cutest Linkin Park fan ever?
A little girl has been filmed singing Linkin Park, and it's definitely getting us in the mood for some karaoke this Friday.
The little tot was captured singing along to the band's In The End, and there's no doubt her rendition would make Chester Bennington proud.
Watch "the cutest Linkin Park fan" in action in a video uploaded by my_name_is_popeye on Instagram:
OK, so she hasn't quite got the hang of the melody just yet, but what she lacks in tone she more than makes up for in enthusiasm.
Plus it's clear she knows most of the words by heart, because she probably can't read yet...
Happy Friday!
The bargain supermarket chain has just upped its game once again.
The Foo Fighters frontman took to social media to remind his fans From Cradle To Stage is out this April.
The Blur guitarist went to see Gallagher support The Who last night and said he was in "fine voice".
Celebrate the Trainspotting star's 46th Birthday with a throwback vid.
Find out who else is headed to Donington Park this year.
According to reports, Doherty's bandmate Drew McConnell will be performing at Gallagher's solo live dates.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Comments
Powered by Facebook