This Swedish Hotel Offers A Divorce Refund...

A hotel chain is offering refunds to couples who divorce within a year of staying at their hotels.



Sweden's The Countryside Hotels group want to encourage people to stay together and work on their relationship so are offering to hand back the money of their two-day stay if they break up within 12 months, BBC News reports.



Petra Fagrell Jansson, who is responsible for one of the hotels, shared: "Everyone needs a bit more time for their relationships and a little break from everyday life."



Couples who want to take up this offer should already be married and will have to stay in the same room as well as referencing the offer at the time of booking.

We're not exactly sure why getting a refund will help couples work on their marriage, but who are we to say no to free money?