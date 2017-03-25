Scary Wedding Invite Deters Unwanted Guests

Damon Albarn: Gorillaz's Humanz Is The Kind Of Album You Have To Listen To Seven Times
The Blur man and animated band's co-creator revealed their fifth album will get "under your skin".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Hilarious prank goes a bit wrong when nobody turns up to the wedding…
A couple's terrifying wedding invite became the perfect way to ward off unwanted guests.
The bride and groom-to-be decided to fly in the face of tradition and frighten their friends and family by creating invitations that appeared to be a court demand.
My aunt is marrying a sheriff. Their invitation nearly gave everyone a heart attack.
The notice to appear in court detailed the guests' name and the wedding venue and date, but all on official legal paper and it scared guests so much many didn't attend.
One posted an image of the invite on Imgur and said: "Their invitation nearly gave everyone a heart attack."
Another commented: "Some people aren't gonna show up. Too busy running away and never opening this letter."
The Blur man and animated band's co-creator revealed their fifth album will get "under your skin".
Customers on an internal flight to Alaska got a bit of a shock when plot to the Samuel L. Jackson “classic” came true… kind of.
"The first step is admitting it".
The Love Actually star says she was invited to Trump Towers in 1998.
See Tom and Serge take on one of the hip-hop outfit's biggest tracks.
The singer-songwriter previously told Radio X his lyrics were inspired by Game Of Thrones.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Comments
Powered by Facebook