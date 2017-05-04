PHOTOS: A Sandwich Shop Made A Sign For Liam Neeson & He Turned Up

Serge Pizzorno: “Guitars Haven’t Been Heard On The Radio Enough”
Kasabian’s songwriter and guitarist has been telling Radio X that the band’s new album was “based on instinct”.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Staff at Big Star Sandwich in Canada thought they'd try their luck when they heard the actor was in town.
Well he did say he'd find them... A sandwich shop in Vancouver, Canada managed to get a visit from Liam Neeson after leaving out a sign inviting him to dine there for free.
As the Huffington Post reports, Big Star Sandwich heard the Taken star was in town filming, so they decided to coax him to their establishment with a a chalkboard, which read: "Liam Neeson eats here for free".
Luckily for restaurant staff, the actor took them up on their offer, and even posed for a pic with two of them. See their snap, which was captioned: "Holy f**k, it worked!"
The deli has since dedicated a sandwich to the star called the Neeson, which includes: "Lots of beef, a one-two-punch of bacon and hickory sticks, and spice that'll get revenge on you tomorrow!"
And how did he find them, you ask?
We'll apparently we hear he has a "very particular set of skills".
Classic.
Kasabian’s songwriter and guitarist has been telling Radio X that the band’s new album was “based on instinct”.
The remake of the classic 1982 film will be released on 6 October 2017.
Celebrate May the Fourth Be With You with this Star Wars mash-up from Jimmy Fallon.
The track is the next cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming self-titled debut album.
The London festival marks a decade in business with a very special video.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has teased he could be set to turn the dial up to 11 with the Foos frontman.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Comments
Powered by Facebook