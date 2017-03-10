These Are Apparently The Uni Degrees We Regret The Most...

WATCH: This News Guest Being Interrupted By His Kids Is The Best Thing Ever
We just can't stop watching it.
It's bad news for the arts and social sciences.
Let's face it. University can be a bit of a doss. You spend the first two years partying yourselves into a stupor, only to panic on the third and cram for dear life.
But generally it's all worth it because you've got a degree that should help you get a career right?
Well, according to a study by Emoulment, some people reckon their uni degrees aren't worth the paper they're written on, and BA Psychology seems to be the worst offender.
Out of a list of bachelor degrees, the social science was considered the least worthwhile, with only 33% of partiipants considering it worthwhile.
Next on the list were the arts, with Fine Arts & Design and History, Geography and Politics tying at just 53%.
See the full chart below:
You will find more statistics at Statista
Unsurprisingly, the most worthwhile degrees were the ones reserved for geniuses.
87% of those who achieved a BA in Chemistry and Natual Sciences thought their degrees were worthwhile, closely followed by Computer Sciences- which scored 81%.
So what do you reckon? If you went to uni, do you think your degree was worthwhile?
