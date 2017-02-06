Peperami Have Released A Fragrance For Men, And It's Not A Joke...

6th February 2017, 15:48

Porc By Peperami has been unleashed just in time for Valentine's Day.

Peperami Porc For Men fragrance

Peperami have released a fragrance for men just in time for Valentine's Day, and (we think) they're dead serious about it. 

The cologne - fittingly named Porc by Peperami - invites its users "unleash (their) inner Animal" with their pork-scented product. 

See the "animeau de toillette" all its glory here:

Despite many people taking to Twitter to question the product, the sausage snack food company have sworn it's the real deal. 

And it looks like they've already got a celeb endorsement, with ex-TOWIE star Kirk Norcross putting his name and face to the porky brand.

According to The Metro, Kirk will be launching the scent this Wednesday at Blue Inc in Westfield East, Stratford-giving people the chance to get their hands on a free 50ml bottle at the shop.

Happy Valentine's Day.

Photo: Twitter/Peparami

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS