Peperami Have Released A Fragrance For Men, And It's Not A Joke...

The Wombats Announce Debut Album 10th Anniversary Show
The Liverpool-formed trio are celebrating 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Porc By Peperami has been unleashed just in time for Valentine's Day.
Peperami have released a fragrance for men just in time for Valentine's Day, and (we think) they're dead serious about it.
Unleash your inner Animal. #PorcByPeperami pic.twitter.com/2cG6t1IudG— Peperami Animal (@Peperami) February 4, 2017
The cologne - fittingly named Porc by Peperami - invites its users "unleash (their) inner Animal" with their pork-scented product.
See the "animeau de toillette" all its glory here:
Oh, this is very good - 'Peperami invites you to unleash your inner animal with this exquisitely porky musk.' #PorcByPeperami pic.twitter.com/2x6Z2SUofL— Food Urchin (@foodurchin) February 6, 2017
Despite many people taking to Twitter to question the product, the sausage snack food company have sworn it's the real deal.
I don't joke about the sublime scent of my sexy sausage. HAHH! https://t.co/Z2bQVWBnw4— Peperami Animal (@Peperami) February 6, 2017
And it looks like they've already got a celeb endorsement, with ex-TOWIE star Kirk Norcross putting his name and face to the porky brand.
Thanks to @Peperami for the gift! #PorcByPeperami cologne is perfect for #Vday . Smelling like a total Animal pic.twitter.com/ls6hPgIGgp— Kirk Norcross (@kirk_official) February 6, 2017
According to The Metro, Kirk will be launching the scent this Wednesday at Blue Inc in Westfield East, Stratford-giving people the chance to get their hands on a free 50ml bottle at the shop.
Happy Valentine's Day.
Photo: Twitter/Peparami
The Liverpool-formed trio are celebrating 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.
Watch the as the former Prime Minister tells followers: "I'll be back".
Celebrate Axl Rose's 55th Birthday by playing the ultimate GNR quiz.
The new teaser, which features Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, was aired during the Super Bowl.
Find out why Chris thinks Guy Garvey and co. could have a court case on their hands.
The Castle On The Hill singer has joined the line-up of artists confirmed for the prestigious awards ceremony.
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook