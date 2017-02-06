Peperami Have Released A Fragrance For Men, And It's Not A Joke...

Peperami have released a fragrance for men just in time for Valentine's Day, and (we think) they're dead serious about it.

The cologne - fittingly named Porc by Peperami - invites its users "unleash (their) inner Animal" with their pork-scented product.

See the "animeau de toillette" all its glory here:

Oh, this is very good - 'Peperami invites you to unleash your inner animal with this exquisitely porky musk.' #PorcByPeperami pic.twitter.com/2x6Z2SUofL — Food Urchin (@foodurchin) February 6, 2017

Despite many people taking to Twitter to question the product, the sausage snack food company have sworn it's the real deal.

I don't joke about the sublime scent of my sexy sausage. HAHH! https://t.co/Z2bQVWBnw4 — Peperami Animal (@Peperami) February 6, 2017

And it looks like they've already got a celeb endorsement, with ex-TOWIE star Kirk Norcross putting his name and face to the porky brand.

Thanks to @Peperami for the gift! #PorcByPeperami cologne is perfect for #Vday . Smelling like a total Animal pic.twitter.com/ls6hPgIGgp — Kirk Norcross (@kirk_official) February 6, 2017

According to The Metro, Kirk will be launching the scent this Wednesday at Blue Inc in Westfield East, Stratford-giving people the chance to get their hands on a free 50ml bottle at the shop.

Happy Valentine's Day.

Photo: Twitter/Peparami