People Who Swear Are More Honest, Says Study

The Killers' Twitter Banter Just Got A Heart-Warming Ending...
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Researchers found that those who use profanity tend to rate highly in the honesty and integrity stakes.
People who swear are too much are usually accused of being brash, rude and uneducated. But, according to a new study they might also just be more honest.
As Esquire reports, a study which investigated the relationship between profanity and honesty, tested 279 participants and analysed Facebook behaviour, and found that "profanity was associated with less lying and deception at the individual level, and with higher integrity at the society level."
We suppose it makes sense that someone with a potty-mouth is less likely to sensor themselves.
After all, just look at the Gallaghers...
They are nothing if not honest.
Panda Express have pledged to give food to underprivileged kids after a joke about their fortune cookie.
Tasha's partner told her to answer any football question with Henrick Larsson.
The Danger Mouse collaboration was written for the forthcoming film of the same name.
This might ruin your childhood...
According to reports, the awards ceremony is planning a "tearjerker" of a tribute this year.
According to reports, the Gadget Man is being lined up for the role when the series returns.
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
The Last Shadow Puppets, David Bowie, Suede and more have been named in the annual rundown of the best vinyl sleeve art of the year.
Comments
Powered by Facebook