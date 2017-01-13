People Who Swear Are More Honest, Says Study

People who swear are too much are usually accused of being brash, rude and uneducated. But, according to a new study they might also just be more honest.

As Esquire reports, a study which investigated the relationship between profanity and honesty, tested 279 participants and analysed Facebook behaviour, and found that "profanity was associated with less lying and deception at the individual level, and with higher integrity at the society level."

We suppose it makes sense that someone with a potty-mouth is less likely to sensor themselves.

After all, just look at the Gallaghers...

They are nothing if not honest.