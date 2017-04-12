Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie To Join Kinky Boots

Queen & Freddie Mercury Biopic To Be Released In 2018
According to reports, Brian May has revealed the film will be out "next year".
The Emperor's New Clothes singer will make his Broadway debut this summer.
Brendon Urie is set to star in Kinky Boots.
The Panic! At The Disco frontman has announced he will appear in the Cyndi Lauper musical on New York's Broadway.
Watch his announcement video here:
About to take on a life long dream & head to Broadway. Excited to join @KinkyBootsBway this summer as Charlie Price. See you all in NY! pic.twitter.com/QVWWcs64fS— Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) April 11, 2017
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Urie will play the role of Charlie Price at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre from 26 May - 6 August.
"I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company," Urie said in a statement. "I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast."
