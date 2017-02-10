The Original Lyrics To Smash Mouth's All Star Are Pretty Brutal...

Queens Of The Stone Age Confirm First Live Date Of 2017
They're back!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It turns out the band's 1999 hit could have been a very different song.
When we think of Smash Mouth's hit, All Star we, think Shrek and the '90s. What we certainly don't think of is a downbeat vibes or nihilism.
But the original lyrics to the party track have been revealed, and it might just make you view the 1999 track it in a completely different way.
Yesterday the band posted an image of the original All Star lyrics, which showed the single to feature one major change.
#TBThursday #tbt Original "All Star" Lyrics by: @GregCampMusic pic.twitter.com/65zzzT3caG— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) February 9, 2017
As one eagle-eyed fan realised, the now-famous line at the end of the chorus, which reads: "Only shooting stars break the mould," was actually supposed to be: "Wave bye bye to your soul".
@GregCampMusic @smashmouth what's up with "wave bye bye to your soul"?— Andy Cush (@cushac) February 9, 2017
Pretty dark stuff.
Watch the video to the upbeat single we all came to know and love, here:
They're back!
It works on M&Ms too!
The BRITs Critic's Choice winner has recalled the kind gesture made by longtime friend Mark Crew.
The Blondie frontwoman told Radio X's Gordon Smart the late rock star was "extremely generous" to the band.
Boiler Room are paying homage to the iconic film in the best way possible.
All proceeds from the single will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station's search-and-rescue efforts.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
As Rag 'N' Bone Man releases his debut album, let's cast a misty eye over some of the greatest proponents of writin' and singin' their own songs.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
Comments
Powered by Facebook