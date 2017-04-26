Nordstrom Is Selling Jeans With Fake Mud for $425...

First pre-ripped jeans and ridiculously expensive "distressed" band t-shirts and now this: Nordstrom is selling jeans complete with fake mud, and you can get your hands on them for a snip at $425 (£331).

The clothing store have launched their “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans," describing them as "Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating".

See them in all their ahem... authentic beauty here:

Naturally, people have taken to social media to mock the the product, while others have suggested their own alternatives.

Nordstrom has jeans w/ fake mud for $425. What's next? An entire wardrobe that looks like we survived a tiger attack? #mudjeans #bloodjeans — Eric Lee Huffman (@EricLeeHuffman) April 25, 2017

You know @GMA ,I have plenty of jeans with grease on them that look quite fashionable!I will hit up @Nordstrom buyers!#fashionrevolution — Dina Parise (@DPariseRacing) April 26, 2017

Beauty Buzz - Nordstrom selling jeans with fake mud on them for over $400...WTF?!?! — Dawn Feorenzo (@panski85) April 26, 2017

#Nordstrom if u r thinking about buying fake dirty jeans, just come out and work with me one day, u will earn a pair — Brian Mixan (@bmixan) April 26, 2017

#Nordstrom is selling more than just fake mud jeans. Their latest release is as bold as ever. pic.twitter.com/H160hdq7FE — Chris David Miles (@chrisdavidmiles) April 25, 2017

And that's not the only shameless new product to generate a few laughs either. Recently, high-fashion designer Balenciaga released a tote which bore a striking resemblance to Ikea's handy shopping bags... except their creation is priced at an eye-watering £2,145.

See it here:

Who wore it better? Balenciaga or IKEA? pic.twitter.com/LCB9Qri2xN — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) April 18, 2017

Ikea were quick to ride the wave, and trolled the brand with their very own ad campaign.

Ikea responds brilliantly to the £1670 Balenciaga bag which looks just like their iconic Tote bag #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/nDCGlc7gw4 — 00 Design Co. (@00digital) April 26, 2017

Bravo Ikea. Bravo.

Photo: Twitter/Nordstrom