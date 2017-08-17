Nandos Are Giving Away Free Chicken To A-Level Students

17th August 2017, 15:09

The famous Portuguese chicken chain is handing out freebies for anyone who collected their results today.

Nandos sign

Nandos have proved once again why they're one of the most beloved fast food restaurants in Britain.

The Portuguese chicken restaurant have decided to give out a free quarter of chicken or fire-starter to anyone who's collected their A-Level results today, and they don't even have to be good grades either.

All you have to do is go to your nearest branch with a copy of your exam results and your ID to claim your free bit of grub. 

As reported by NME, representative for the restaurant said: “Whether you’re celebrating or commiserating, we’re here to help with a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter on us."

They added: “All you need to do is visit us and show your results (don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!), and remember to bring your ID. It’s only for today, so be quick!”

And if these tweets are anything to go by, it looks like students are already taking them up on their offer.

What a time to be alive.

Watch famous Nandos fan Ed Sheeran sing Castle On The Hill exclusively for Radio X:

Play

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (Live For Radio X)

Ed Sheeran performs his new track Castle On The Hill for us!

03:39

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News