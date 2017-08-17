Nandos Are Giving Away Free Chicken To A-Level Students

Royal Blood Talk Meeting Brad Pitt At Glasto 2017
The famous Portuguese chicken chain is handing out freebies for anyone who collected their results today.
Nandos have proved once again why they're one of the most beloved fast food restaurants in Britain.
The Portuguese chicken restaurant have decided to give out a free quarter of chicken or fire-starter to anyone who's collected their A-Level results today, and they don't even have to be good grades either.
Free Nandos Quarter Chicken - Students Only>> https://t.co/1EwYKVzKGO Congrats to anyone collecting their A-Level results today :-) pic.twitter.com/3FqMUwPYet— Free Samples (@freesamplescouk) August 17, 2017
All you have to do is go to your nearest branch with a copy of your exam results and your ID to claim your free bit of grub.
As reported by NME, representative for the restaurant said: “Whether you’re celebrating or commiserating, we’re here to help with a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter on us."
They added: “All you need to do is visit us and show your results (don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!), and remember to bring your ID. It’s only for today, so be quick!”
And if these tweets are anything to go by, it looks like students are already taking them up on their offer.
Very pleased with my AAB, but I'll probs be even more pleased with my free Nandos chicken later #ALevelResultsDay— Louis (@Louis_ingramm) August 17, 2017
Got my free 1/4 chicken from nandos that's all I'm happy about— lib (@libneary) August 17, 2017
hitting a*a*a - qualified 'free nandos quarter chicken obtainer' although i think i deserve a bit more hehe @NandosUK pic.twitter.com/GJbuhH4Bt5— Gavinder (@GavinderDosanjh) August 17, 2017
What a time to be alive.
