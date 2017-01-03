Is This The Most Expensive Pizza In The World? It Costs £1,600!

Bon Iver Cancel UK Dates
“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A New York restaurant is offering a gold-flaked pizza for £2,000 - which works out at about £200 a slice.
What’s the most you’ve ever splurged on a meal? Chances are you’ve never bought a pizza that’s worth over a grand… but now’s your chance.
New York restaurant Industry Kitchen is offering patrons a pizza that comes priced $2,000 (approximately £1,628 at current exchange rates). That works out at about $250 (£203) a slice. Now that’s luxurious.
Why’s it so expensive, you ask? Well, it’s MADE OF ACTUAL GOLD.
The “24k” as it’s known, comes with 24 carat gold flakes from Ecuador and also includes white Stilton cheese flown in from England, French foie gras and truffles and one of the most expensive types of caviar, Ossetra from the Caspian Sea.
Industry Kitchen’s Executive Chef Braulio Bunay told society magazine Town And Country that he was inspired to come up with the wallet-worrying dish by wealthy patrons from the nearby financial district.
He said: ”It is the epitome of decadence. The pizza is extremely rich—if you're in the mood for a lavish meal, this is the pizza for you."
But you can’t just swing by this lunchtime and grab a slice - the kitchen needs 48 hours notice to cook up this amazing pizza.
“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…
This gentleman loves burritos so much that he decided to make it official… well, semi-official.
The star is looking to compile outtakes from the comedy as a tribute to his colleague Caroline Aherne.
4 January is apparently “Fat Cat Wednesday” - and some bosses will have already earned a year’s salary.
The Stockport band are looking for a female vocalist for LP number two… and they’re after the biggest name they can get.
The classic 1977 track will be pressed as a vinyl picture disc in February.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
Comments
Powered by Facebook