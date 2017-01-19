Millennials Spend More On Coffee Than Saving, Says Study...

WATCH: Gorillaz Share Hallelujah Money Track And Teaser Image
The animated band have debuted a new song, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A recent survey has found that this generation have invested more in their morning cup of joe each year than saving for a rainy day.
Everyone has a friend that moans about being flat broke all the time, but seems to have takeaway coffee cup glued permanently to their hand.
And it's never just a cheap one at that. Why is it that your "poorest" mates seem to be the type to order a mocha latte flat white spiced pumpkin coffee sprinkled with gold leaf and fairy dust?
Just addicted, we guess...
But, according to a recent SurveyMonkey report undertaken on behalf of investing app Acorns , your annoying mate isn't actually alone. It seems Millenials tend to spend more on a cup of their favourite coffee than they put away for a rainy day each month.
As Munchies reports, the Money Matters survey - which surveyed the spending habits of more than 1,900 Millennials (aged 18-35) - found a direct link between those who regularly treated themselves to a cup of joe and those who were terrible at saving dough.
Women were apparently the worst offenders with 44% of females surveyed spending more on their morning coffee than they did "putting money aside this year".
Men fared slightly better (but not much more), with about 30% putting less money away a year than the amount spent on their favourite beverage.
While trying to convince your mate not to drink coffee will just be futile, sending this might just get them to moan a bit less about having no money.
Now that's something we can all drink to!
The animated band have debuted a new song, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Suddenly life has meaning!
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
The legendary actor is taking part in The Emoji Movie, but lets not poopoo the idea just yet.
The band are among a host of UK acts added to the bill in a celebration of the "Best of British".
Jamiroquai is also set to top the bill at the Cornish festival, which takes place from 9-13 August.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Comments
Powered by Facebook