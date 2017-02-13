This EuroMillions Winner Wants To Sue Camelot...

Bowie's Son Duncan Jones Shares Throwback Pic After GRAMMYs
The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The woman believes she was far too young to win £1m when she got her first ever ticket at the age of 17.
A young woman dubbed "Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner" has blames Camelot for ruining her life after winning the lottery, aged just 17.
Jane Park won £1m when she was still a teenager, transforming her from a £8-an-hour temp worker to a millionaire overnight.
However, According to the Mirror Online, Park wants to take legal action against Camelot after arguing that winning made her life "10 times worse".
The maste Hibs @janeparkx pic.twitter.com/wthgpJEQrZ— Brad (@Reid94Brad) February 12, 2017
As the outlet reports, Park - who is now aged 21- said: "I thought it would make it 10 times better but it's made it 10 times worse. I wish I had no money most days.
"I say to myself, 'My life would be so much easier if I hadn't won'".
She added: "People look at me and think, 'I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.' But they don't realise the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?
"I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the lottery, at the least," she said. "The current age of 16 is far too young."
However, when asked if she would just give her money away to rid herself of the problem, Park reportedly replied: “Nah.”
A Camelot spokesman said: “An independent financial and legal panel was set up shortly after Jane’s win and we put her in touch with another winner, who won at the same age, to share their experience.
“We have been in touch with Jane from time to time since her win to offer ongoing support. It is always up to the winners as to whether they want to take up that support.
“We will continue to support Jane in any way we can if that is what decides she wants.”
The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.
We remember when Chris Martin and co. gave the late Warrington band the chance to headline the festival.
See the Dystopia outfit accept their award to a song from their fellow rockers.
Revellers literally had to raise the roof at Manchester nightclub The Factory...
Radio X pays tribute to the Joy Division and New Order man with a look at some of his best performances.
One year ago we lost a young band at the start of their career. Radio X remembers them and celebrates their music in this special programme.
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
Happy Radio Day! Radio has been, you know, pretty important to music. Here are the best songs about the wireless.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the tunes that have been written for significant others..
What happens when members of bands get together in harmony, matrimony... and sometimes split in acrimony? Radio X looks at relationships that blossom within our favourite acts.
Comments
Powered by Facebook